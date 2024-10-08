Siliguri: Elephant carcass found in Gajoldoba area

Siliguri: The carcass of an adult elephant was found early morning on Monday in a vacant land adjacent to agricultural fields in the Dudhia area of Takimari, within the Mantadari village panchayat of Rajganj block.



Locals spotted the carcass this morning and immediately informed the Forest department. Foresters from Batasivita Beat under the Belakoba Range of Baikunthapur Forest Division rushed to the spot and sent the carcass for autopsy.

Chiranjit Paul, the Range Officer said: “The exact cause of death will be determined only after conducting an autopsy.”

According to local sources, the Baikunthapur Forest, situated near Gajoldoba, is close to several villages, including Takimari, Dudhia, and Milanpally. Wild elephants used to come to the area frequently. Utpal Sarkar, a local resident said, “Elephants used to come to the area. They used to destroy our crops and sometimes damage houses. But we are unclear how the elephant died.” The Forest department also conducts patrolling in the villages. The incident has raised concern among both conservationists and local residents, highlighting the challenges of coexistence between wildlife and human populations in regions that overlap with

natural habitats.