Siliguri: Electronic goods catch fire in about 40 houses

Siliguri: Electronic goods inside about 40 houses got damaged when workers of the Electric department were cutting trees. The incident caused a stir in the South Shantinagar area in Siliguri on Friday afternoon.



Locals protested by blocking the vehicle of the Electric department and demanded compensation for the loss. On Friday, workers from the Electric department went to the area to clear bushes and trees near electric poles when suddenly power outage occurred and electronic goods inside houses, including televisions, refrigerators and washing machines caught fire. People ran outside their homes and later, they staged a protest in front of the vehicle of the department.

The workers asked the locals to submit a written complaint about their loss to get compensation. Minu Sarkar, a resident, said: “We heard the sound of a blast and ran out from our homes. Then I saw the TV, refrigerator all caught fire. We want compensation.”