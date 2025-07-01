Siliguri: Elderly woman assaulted and robbed inside her residence

Siliguri: Crime continues to escalate in Siliguri, with a shocking case of a violent robbery adding to the growing concern of residents. In the early hours of Monday, a 73-year-old woman was brutally assaulted and robbed inside her own home in the South Shantinagar area. The victim, identified as Shyamoli Chakraborty, resides on the ground floor of her residence along with her son and daughter-in-law.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 3 am when three masked miscreants allegedly entered the house through the back door.

At the time of the attack, Shyamoli was asleep. The assailants, with their faces covered with black cloth, reportedly launched a violent assault on the elderly woman while she lay in bed. She was punched in the ribs and face, leaving her with serious injuries. To prevent her from raising an alarm, the miscreants covered her face with a cloth and forcibly snatched her gold earrings.

The attackers ransacked the house, searching for valuables, before fleeing the scene. Despite being badly injured, Shyamoli managed to alert her son and the miscreants fled from the spot. Police from New Jalpaiguri Police Station arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Siliguri Police have arrested three people from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the daylight dacoity case that took place at a jewellery shop on Hill Cart Road in Siliguri on June 22.

According to sources, two men and a woman have been arrested and brought to Siliguri in transit remand.

They are supposed to arrive at Siliguri by Tuesday.