Siliguri: Drugs worth Rs 5 cr seized, 6 held in two raids

siliguri: Huge quantity of narcotics was seized by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and the North Bengal Unit of the Special Task Force (STF) in two different raids in two areas in Siliguri. A total of six persons were arrested.

On Friday afternoon, based on a tip off CID raided a bus on Burdwan Road near Jalpai More in Siliguri. Around 2 kg 700 gram of heroin was seized from three persons.

They were arrested in connection with the incident. The estimated market value of the seized drugs is around Rs 3 crore. The bus had arrived from Falakata.

The arrested have been identified as bus driver Mukul Sarkar, conductor Sameer Sharma and co-driver Sanjay Dey. They will be produced at the Siliguri court on Saturday.

In another incident, the STF had conducted a raid at Ambari Canal Road near Siliguri on Thursday night. They seized brown sugar and narcotic tablets hidden in the oil tank of a four-wheeler.

About 2 kg 974 gram of ‘Methamphetamine’ tablets and 878 gram of brown sugar were seized. Three people were arrested. The accused are from Manipur. The estimated market value of the seized material is about Rs 2 crore. Jalpaiguri Court rejected the bail pleas of the trio and remanded them to 3 days of police custody.