‘Siliguri District Hospital to get new 10-bed dialysis facility’

Siliguri: The Siliguri District Hospital (SDH) is set to get a new 10-bed dialysis unit. The state government has recently given approval for the project.

Although the estimated budget for the project is yet to be finalised, hospital authorities are optimistic about its implementation.

Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri and the head of the hospital’s Rogi Kalyan Samity (RKS), shared the development after a review meeting with hospital officials on Tuesday.

“We had taken a few decisions during the last RKS meeting, and today we reviewed the progress. We have now received the official nod to set up the new dialysis unit,” Deb said.

Alongside the dialysis unit, the hospital will also upgrade its 60-bedded pediatric ward with a centralised air conditioning system. However, officials noted that certain issues related to this project have surfaced.

“A few problems have arisen with the pediatric ward, which are currently under discussion. Mainly electric supply is one of the key issues. However, these problems will be resolved soon,” Deb added. In a move towards digitisation, the hospital is also preparing to implement an E-Prescription system. A trial run is currently underway using Short Message Service (SMS) system. “Once the trial is successful, we will roll out the E-Prescription project on a full-fledged basis,” said Deb.

Plans are also in motion to establish a new Mother and Child Care Hub at the hospital.

A proposal has already been sent to the state health department, and work will commence once the approvals are granted.