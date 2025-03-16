Siliguri: Deputy Mayor ‘attacked’ by miscreants, two arrested

Siliguri: Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor of Siliguri, was allegedly attacked by two intoxicated individuals while he was traveling in his car on Hillcart Road, Siliguri, on Saturday evening during the Holi festival. The accused, identified as Dibyendu Das and Vijay Sharma, were arrested by the Siliguri police within hours of the written complaint filed by Sarkar at Siliguri Police Station on Sunday.

Out of the two, one accused, who was a resident of Bankura, had been staying in Ward 4 in Siliguri and the other was a resident of the same ward.

They were arrested from Sawmill area under Siliguri Police Station. According to Sarkar, he was traveling via Hillcart Road when the two miscreants suddenly stopped his car and began attacking it. The assailants allegedly threatened to kill him. Sarkar, who was unharmed, immediately contacted the police to report the incident and also provided them with photographs of the suspects. “The administration has acted in its own way.

Two people have been arrested. The matter will be looked into politically as well,” said Sarkar, suggesting the possibility of a political connection to the incident. Sarkar’s security guards were on leave at the time of the attack.