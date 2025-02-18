Siliguri: Dentist held for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor patient

Siliguri: A dentist has been arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old minor when the girl went to his clinic for a check-up. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Minnat Hussain, who operated a clinic near the Kholai Bhaktari area under Matigara Police Station.

According to sources, on February 14, the girl, a resident of an area under Matigara Police Station, visited Hussain’s clinic for treatment of a toothache. According to the complaint filed with the police, the dentist allegedly sexually assaulted the minor under the guise of providing medical care.

The minor immediately returned home and recounted the incident to her family. On Sunday night, her family lodged a written complaint against Hussain at the Matigara Police Station.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the Matigara police arrested Hussain. He was presented before the Siliguri court on Monday.

Sources indicate that this is not the first time Hussain has been accused of inappropriate behaviour. He has reportedly faced prior allegations of indecent conduct with patients, including minors. The police have started a thorough investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, members of Bangiya Hindu Mahamanch staged a protest in front of Siliguri Court demanding justice.