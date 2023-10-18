Siliguri: CP launches ‘Kawach’ app

Keeping in mind the safety of city dwellers and to suppress crime, the Siliguri Police Commissionerate has launched an application ‘Kawach’.

On Wednesday, C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police (CP) launched the application at Gandar More near Fulbari.

This application will be available at the Google Play store. Anyone can download it. There is a button on the application, clicking which the person’s location will be sent to the police control room and cops will take prompt action.

“Through this app, we will ensure the safety of people. Sometimes, in an emergency, it becomes difficult to dial a police number and for the cops, it becomes difficult to find out the location of the person in distress. Therefore, we launched the app to help in taking prompt action,” said the CP.

There are two options on the application where anyone can call or send an SMS by just clicking buttons. It will directly connect to the police control room and police will know the location along with the phone number of the person. Thereafter, the cops at the nearest police station will quickly contact the person and police assistance will be provided as required.

The CP added that during this year’s Durga Puja, police security will be provided by forming groups of clubs.

Police will make groups with five nearby Puja pandals for which one police team will be deployed. The commissioner also launched a Puja guide map on this day.