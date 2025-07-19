Siliguri couple duped of Rs 85L in jewellery investment scam

Siliguri: A couple from Siliguri has reportedly been defrauded of Rs 85 lakh by a group of jewellery traders under the pretext of an investment scheme. A written complaint has been lodged at the Panitanki Police Outpost against eight individuals linked to a prominent jewellery business in the city.

According to sources, local businessman Suresh Kumar Agarwal and his wife invested the amount in 2023 after being introduced to a “special scheme” by Chandra Prakash Sinhal, one of the owners of the jewellery shop at Seth Srilal Market. The family-run business operated three branches in Siliguri.

The scheme promised gold jewellery at 2023 rates, with delivery in March 2025, and an additional 12 per cent annual interest on deposits. Trusting the credibility of the long-standing business, the couple deposited Rs 85 lakh and initially received the promised interest for the first year.

However, when they approached the jewellers in March this year to claim their jewellery, the shop owners began evading them. Despite repeated efforts over the next few months, the couple received no satisfactory response.

Eventually, all three branches of the jewellery business, including the main outlet at Seth Srilal Market, were found to be shut. The residence of Chandra Prakash Sinhal was also reportedly vacated and the accused have since gone untraceable.

Realising the fraud, the couple filed a complaint with police, naming Chandra Prakash and seven others involved in the business. Police have initiated an investigation and are working to locate the accused.

Meanwhile, in connection with a cyber fraud case in Siliguri, the CID Cyber Crime Police Station, West Bengal, raided Surat, Gujarat, on July 16 and arrested three accused—Sardhara Chandresh Raghavbhai, Sachin Dilipbhai Rafaliya and Rabari Tushar Dhirubhai.

The trio allegedly created a fake website, m.vikingglobalco.in, and duped Rajesh Jaiswal of Rs 47.5 lakh through false investment promises.

Using virtual foreign WhatsApp numbers, they lured the victim. The accused were granted five days’ transit remand when they were produced at Surat District Court on July 17.

They are being brought to Siliguri and will be produced at the Siliguri court.