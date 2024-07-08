Siliguri: Councillor harassed by miscreants

Siliguri: A group of miscreants harassed and tried to attack Ram Bhajan Mahato, the councillor of Ward 3 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Sunday night. Pradhan Nagar Police have arrested a youth in the case. The accused has been identified as Alauddin Alam, a resident of Siliguri.

Ram Bhajan Mahato said: “On Sunday night, about three youths entered my home in an intoxicated condition and started abusing. They even tried to attack me. Although my neighbors rushed and detained one youth, the rest fled from the spot. I have lodged a written complaint at the Pradhan Nagar Police Station.”

Recently, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) conducted an evacuation drive on Nivedita road at Gurung Basti. There they removed Gurung Basti Bazaar which had been running on the road.

That day, a few hawkers had launched a protest. Ram Bhajan Mahato suspected that somebody might have sent them to his home to harass him after the evacuation drive. He also said that the youth did not have any stalls there.

During the tenure of the Left Front, a large number of hawkers had set up stalls by encroaching on Nivedita Road. Many of them had been conducting business on the road for more than 20 years.