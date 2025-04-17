Siliguri: Cops arrest three youths with brown sugar worth around Rs 1 crore

MillenniumPost
BY Team MP17 April 2025 11:38 PM IST
Siliguri: The cops of Matigara Police Station have arrested three youths with 908 grams of brown sugar. The accused have been identified as Rahim Sheikh, a resident of Malda, Amar Raut, and Mohammad Amjad, both residents of Siliguri.

On Thursday afternoon, based on a tip-off, the Matigara police conducted a raid in front of Lachka Bridge adjacent to Gate No. 1 of North Bengal University. There, the three suspects, who were on a scooty, were arrested.

The estimated market value of the recovered drugs is approximately Rs 1 crore. Police sources said that the drug was brought from Malda to be sold in Siliguri. The arrested individuals will be produced in Siliguri court on Friday.

Team MP

