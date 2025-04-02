Siliguri: Cop ‘attacked’ by toto driver, 2 women passengers

Siliguri: The ongoing menace of illegal toto (e-rickshaw) operations in Siliguri took a violent turn when a traffic policeman was allegedly attacked by a toto driver in Netaji More area of Subhashpalli. The incident has once again highlighted the growing lawlessness surrounding unauthorised totos in the city.

According to reports, traffic policeman Khokon Roy stopped a toto without a number plate that attempted to enter a no-entry zone while heading towards Court More via Subhashpally. A heated argument ensued between the policeman and the driver, who allegedly started threatening the officer. Things quickly escalated as the driver reportedly physically assaulted the officer, abused him and pushed him twice. Two female passengers in the toto also allegedly attacked the policeman. The situation was brought under control after the Siliguri police arrived at the scene. The driver was detained from the spot. Meanwhile, frustration is mounting among ambulance drivers in the vicinity of Siliguri District Hospital over illegal parking of totos. The drivers, who have parked their ambulances behind the hospital for years, now find their designated space occupied by unauthorised totos.

This has severely affected emergency services, forcing ambulances to be parked at distant locations, leading to delays in patient transportation. Expressing their anger on Tuesday, the ambulance drivers emphasised that their vehicles are meant for emergency medical services and should not be displaced by illegal totos.

The drivers have urged the administration to intervene and take strict action against the increasing encroachment by totos.