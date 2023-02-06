Siliguri: Commissioner urged to deploy more cops at med college

siliguri: The authorities of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) sent a proposal to the Siliguri Police Commissioner and State Health Department requesting them to deploy more police personnel at the Medical Out Post, the superintendent of NBMCH said after the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) or Patient Welfare Association meeting at the medical college premises.



The NBMCH is the biggest hospital in Siliguri and thousands of patients come here daily. The number of beds and wards is also being increased in the hospital. Owing to this several incidents of theft, and missing patients cases are being reported in the hospital frequently. Also, many people have encroached upon some areas of the hospital. Many food stalls, small shops etc have come up at the hospital. To solve such issues and ensure the security of patients, the hospital authorities require more police personnel at the Medical Out Post.

There are only two Sub-Inspectors, five Assistant Sub-Inspectors, two lady civic volunteers and six constables at the Medical Out Post at present. With this less manpower, the outpost has to manage 701.73 hectare area, including the medical college and Matigara I Gram Panchayat.

Mayor of Siliguri and Chairman of Patient Welfare Association Gautam Deb, MLA of Matigara Naxalbari Anandamoy Barman, Hospital Superintendent Sanjay Mallick, Principal Indrajit Saha, Dean Sandeep Sengupta and other department heads were present in the meeting held.

After the meeting, Dr Sanjay Mallick said: “Everyday many patients come to the hospital for check-ups in Out Patient Department (OPD) from different places in North Bengal and the hospital gets crowded. Frequently, patients and their families complain of theft cases.

It also reported that a few unidentified patients went missing from there. We need more guards or police personnel during the OPD time. Six months ago we sent a proposal to the police commissioner. But we didn’t get any response till now. We will send another letter to him.”

It is known that Chairman Gautam Deb instructed the hospital authority to earmark the old and new illegal shops at the hospital premises. Those shops will be shifted to some other area.