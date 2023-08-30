Siliguri College to launch post graduate courses in three more subjects

With the Siliguri College all set to introduce post graduation courses in three more subjects, the students will not have to go to universities to complete their courses.

The Siliguri College is introducing post graduation courses in the new academic year in English, Chemistry and Physics.

Currently, the college offers post graduate courses for Bengali and Geography only.

The college authorities have already discussed the matter with the state education minister who had asked them to submit documents after which permission would be given to start the course.

A new building is being constructed in the college. About 16 classrooms will come up in the new building.

There will also be a seminar hall with smart classroom facilities in the new building. Besides, a video conferencing room will also be set up in the new building. Two new gates will be constructed at both ends of the campus.

One will be named after Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar and the other after Raja Rammohan Roy.

“We are going to introduce post graduation courses for three more subjects. This will be helpful for the students.

We want to make this college the best in North Bengal,” said Jayant Kar, president of the College Management Committee.

Established in 1950, Siliguri College is the oldest college in Siliguri. It offers undergraduate courses in Arts and Science streams. Classes for Commerce are held at night on the same college premises. Students from various northern districts come to study in this college.

Representatives of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visited the college and gave a green signal to the college authorities to start post graduation courses for English, Chemistry and Physics.

Once the 16 new classrooms are operational, the 2 existing classrooms will be handed over to the Commerce College. At present, the Commerce College is running with only 10 classrooms.