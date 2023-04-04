Siliguri: Coaching centre inaugurated

siliguri: The ‘Physics Wallah (PW) Siliguri Vidyapeeth,’ a purely offline centre, was inaugurated on Monday at Sky Start Building in Siliguri. Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri inaugurated the centre. Several Principals and educationists also graced the occasion.



The programme began with the lamp-lighting by the distinguished guests. Centre Head of Siliguri Vidyapeeth, Shwet Prakash Srivastava addressed the students, parents and the guests at the event.

In his address, he stressed on how ‘Physics Wallah’ is working tirelessly in providing quality education to the aspirants of engineering and medical entrance exams at a very nominal fee. He further added that the revolution that was started by Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of PW, in online education, is being taken forward passionately in its offline Centres, Vidyapeeth, as well. He acknowledged the love and faith reposed by

the students and their parents in PW which helped ‘Physics Wallah’ to start forty five

Vidyapeeths in different cities in India.Gautam Deb praised the contributions of PW in delivering quality education to over a million students through its offline and online platforms. He appreciated the efforts of PW in providing high

quality education in its offline centres at Siliguri and believes it will help the students of Siliguri in their preparations and attaining their dreams of becoming engineers and doctors.

During the event, Pradeep Kumar, Business Head of Siliguri Vidyapeeth, informed the parents about the various facilities provided by PW to

its students.