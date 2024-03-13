Siliguri: CM unveils about 78 projects worth over Rs 300 crore

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a total of 78 projects in the Jalpaiguri district worth Rs 331.02 crore. Banerjee said that the “Bengal Model” is now being followed by some states with a scheme on the lines of Lakshmir Bhandar.

“However, one female member from each family gets the monetary benefit in those states, whereas under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme started by us all women above the age of 25 years of a family get monetary aid,” she said.

Banerjee distributed Pattas (Land documents) and new apartments to beneficiaries from a government beneficiary distribution programme at Uttarkanya, on Wednesday.

These projects have been undertaken by Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad and Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA). “Our government always works for the development of people. We have already given pattas to more than 22,000 people. Every eligible person will get pattas in this state. We have introduced a special Swasthya Sathi card for migrant workers who work outside Bengal,” she added.

Banerjee further said that she would come to Siliguri for the campaign of LS elections and that time she would take part in a rally.

She inaugurated 35 projects which cost Rs 153.56 crore and laid the foundation stones of 43 projects worth Rs 177.46 crore in the Jalpaiguri district.

The works include extension of Gajoldoba Mega Tourism project at a cost of Rs 51 crore; a new girls and boys hostels at Jalpaiguri College have been set up; telemedicine services at 84 health centers in Maynaguri; two Critical Care Unit blocks in Jalpaiguri District Hospital and Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital along with a statue of Bir Birsha Munda, unveiled in Jalpaiguri.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister handed over pattas to 500 people living in tea gardens of Jalpaiguri district, RR Pattas to 102 people and 422 flats to the people belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) under Utsadhara project at Kawakhali

area in Siliguri. After completing the ceremony, the Chief Minister returned to Kolkata.