Siliguri: CM inaugurates Techno India Group World School

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated the Techno India Group World School, Siliguri, from the North Bengal Business Meet 2025.

“Techno India is doing a fabulous job in the field of education. They have 15 campuses in North Bengal. I have asked Satyam Roychowdhury to do something in the field of fashion. The boys and girls of the Hills, along with this region, are very smart and fashion-conscious.

They will excel if they take up fashion as a career. If they study fashion, they will get lots of jobs,” remarked the Chief Minister.

The Techno India Group World School, Siliguri, is an all-girls day-cum-residential school. The school is from Junior Nursery to class 12 and offers two different curricula- CBSE and the Western Australian Curriculum.

Addressing the meet, Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, founder and Managing Director of Techno Group, stated: “We started our journey in Siliguri in 1999 when there was only one engineering college in Jalpaiguri.

We had then started the first private engineering college - The Siliguri Institute of Technology. Now we have 15 campuses in North Bengal and 103 all over Bengal.” He added: “Whenever we attend conventions and business meetings with the Chief Minister, we find her striving hard to take West Bengal forward. She is always wanting to do something for the youth, specially to address their employment concerns. On this note, she had advised us to start a Skill Knowledge and Fashion University in Siliguri. The youths of this region and the North East are well-versed in fashion and can take it up as a career. We are proud to announce that in a few months, the university will open its doors.”

He also assured that they would live up to the Chief Minister’s expectations regarding the construction of a Convention Centre in Siliguri. “The Chief Minister has entrusted us with the job, and we will definitely build one of the finest convention centres,” stated Roychowdhury.