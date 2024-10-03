Siliguri: CM inaugurates 10 Durga Puja pandals virtually on Mahalaya

Siliguri: Along with South Bengal, 10 Puja pandals in Siliguri were inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually on Wednesday. This is the first time in Siliguri that Durga Puja pandals were inaugurated on the day of Mahalaya. C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police (CP), visited several clubs to oversee the security arrangements made by the Puja committees on this day.



“I visited the Puja pandals to see the preparations, checking proper entry and exit gates as well as whether club committees are taking precautions to protect visitors from potential rain,” said the Commissioner. He also stated that security would be ramped up and traffic restrictions would be enforced starting from Panchami. About 2,000 police personnel will be deployed across Siliguri during Durga Puja.

The 10 Durga Puja committees inaugurated by the Chief Minister include Haiderpara Sporting Club, Subrata Sangha, Dada Bhai Sporting Club, Bharat Nagar Sarbojanin Durgautsav Committee, Ujjal Sangha, Uttorayon Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee, Mayadevi Club Durga Puja Committee, Lower Bagdogra Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee, Biplabi Ganesh Ghosh Udbastu Colony Committee and Nabankur Sangha & Library. These Puja committees, known for their distinctive and large-scale celebrations, have showcased a wide array of creative themes for this year’s festivities. Dada Bhai Sporting Club, in its 34th year of celebration, has introduced a theme titled “Pathore Pran” (Even Stones Have Life), using around 20 tons of stone, wood, water and trees to construct their pandal.

The club aims to spread a message about environmental conservation through their intricate creation. Subrata Sangha has continued its tradition of large-scale themes, this year presenting “Drishtikon” (Perspective). Now in their 67th edition, the committee seeks to highlight the different points of view that individuals possess. The elaborate design represents the diversity of human thoughts and perceptions.

Haiderpara Sporting Club has celebrated its 55th year with the theme “Bondi Shoisab” (Childhood Caged). This theme sheds light on the growing concern over the excessive use of mobile devices by children. The budgets for these pandals range from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh.