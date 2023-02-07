Siliguri civic body to release report card on February 22

siliguri: The Trinamool Congress-led board of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is going to release a report card assessing work done since coming to power a year ago. The report card will be released on February 22, the day of completion of a year of the board.



“The complaints received from Talk to Mayor, Write to the Mayor and WhatsApp along with other sources will be mentioned in the report card along with the solutions. We would like to present to citizens what we have achieved in this one year and what we are going to do in future,” stated Mayor Gautam Deb, talking to media persons after a meeting at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

‘Talk to the Mayor’ was started by Deb to connect with the public. He interacts with citizens over the phone for an hour every Saturday under the initiative. The complaints that the citizens inform him about are noted down and later action is initiated.

He also initiated the ‘Write to the Mayor’ service simultaneously, where one can register a written complaint on the Official Website of SMC. A WhatsApp number has also been provided for complaints. Several complaints have been received through these services.

On February 22, 2022, the TMC won the SMS with a thumping majority and formed the board.

On completion of a year the board is going to organise a programme on the day. The report card will be released at the programme. The report card will also be uploaded on the SMC’s official website, stated the Mayor.