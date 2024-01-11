Siliguri civic body to hold survey on routes of vehicle movement

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is going to conduct a survey on routes of vehicle movement in the city to ease the traffic congestion issue. The survey is aimed to find out how many vehicles, including e-rickshaws (totos) can ply on which routes of the city without traffic haards.

A high-level meeting was held at the SMC office on Wednesday in this regard. Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, Purnima Sherpa, ADCP traffic, RTO officials and others were present during the meeting.

“We are constantly trying to resolve one of the major issues of the city which is traffic congestion. We are creating a record of unauthorised and authorised e-rickshaws that are plying in Siliguri. Now, we will conduct surveys on roads to find out how many vehicles can ply on which routes of the city, especially, on the main roads like Hill Cart road, Sevoke Road, Bidhan Road etc.

This will be conducted jointly with the police, RTO and district administration. After completing the survey, a route map will be made for e-rickshaw, auto and bus movement,” said the Mayor Gautam Deb.

SMC has issued Temporary Identification Number (TIN) numbers for 4,300 totos under SMC area. Currently, about 20,000 totos ply in the city, of which 10,000 are from outside.

Incidentally, totos are not allowed to ply on main roads of the city but despite court’s order, many totos are continuously plying on the main roads which creates a huge traffic congestion.

On the other hand, the SMC has decided to shift the local bus stand from Court More area to Tinbatti More to deal with traffic congestion.

However, private bus owners have objected to this. They complained that if the bus stand is shifted, the number of passengers on buses

will decrease.