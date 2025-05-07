Siliguri civic body to get state-of-the-art ‘Council Hall’

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is all set to build a modern conference hall modelled on the architecture of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly hall — the first of its kind in any municipal body in the region.

The new facility, named ‘Council Hall’, is currently under construction on the fifth floor of the new SMC building. The total estimated budget for the new SMC building, including the Council Hall, is approximately Rs 14 crore 73 lakh.

The upcoming hall will have a seating capacity of 107 people, including dedicated spaces for 70 councillors, and provisions for 23 additional councillors in anticipation of future expansion of the municipal area. It will also include 30 seats for media personnel and officials.

“This is the first time that any municipal corporation or municipality is setting up such a modern conference hall. The work has already begun, and our target is to complete it before Durga Puja this year,” said Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor of Siliguri.

A key highlight of the hall will be its electronic voting system, which will streamline the voting process during meetings. The facility will also feature microphones equipped with modern technology to enhance communication during proceedings.

Currently, the SMC comprises 47 councillors representing 47 wards, including 14 wards in the Jalpaiguri district. With ongoing urban development in surrounding areas such as Dabgram-Fulbari, Matigara-1, and Champasari, there are strong indications that the municipal boundaries may soon be expanded. Earlier too, residents of the area raised the demand to the Mayor in ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme.

In response, a meeting has already taken place regarding this expansion plan, and additional seating capacity in the Council Hall is being prepared accordingly.

Presently, the existing conference hall lacks adequate space, often causing difficulties during board meetings. The new facility is expected to resolve these issues and provide a modern, well-equipped space for efficient governance.

In the new SMC building, a few offices, such as the Mayor’s, chairman’s, some Members of the Mayor-in-Council, and the Commissioner’s chambers, have been shifted.