‘Siliguri civic body to convert three roads into signature roads’

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) will convert three roads into ‘Signature Roads’ for the city by giving the areas a facelift, said Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, at 28th board of members meeting on Tuesday.



He said that Station Feeder Road (S F Road), starting from Thana More to Jalpaiguri More, Bidhan Road to Kanchenjunga Stadium till Gosto Paul Statue and in Mallaguri, starting from Khudiram Statue to Heritage Hotel, will be converted.

For the first time in Bengal, a street food lane will be set up on S F Road.

The other two roads will be given a facelift by installing modern lights, flower pots, among other things. Beautification work will take place on all three roads.

“This is the first time a street food lane will be set up in Bengal. These three will be ‘Signature Roads’ for the city. The street food corner will be set up in accordance with the health-related guidelines of the Health department,” Mayor added.

On Tuesday, all the councillors, including Opposition councillors from CPI(M) and BJP, were present in the meeting. However, during the meeting, the CPI(M) councillors walked out.

The incident unfolded when Saradindu Chakraborty, CPI(M) councillor, was about to raise a question on the incident of Ramkrishna Mission Ashram vandalism. However, the chairman objected as the councillor disobeyed the rule for raising questions.

In this regard, the Mayor said: “Ramakrishna Mission authorities had requested us for mutation, which we gave. However, the CPI(M) councillors were attempting to politicise the incident.

The CPI(M) councillor broke the rule and used some objectionable words in his question. Therefore, the chairman objected.”