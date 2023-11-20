Siliguri civic body takes several initiatives to renovate markets

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has taken the initiative to renovate several markets in Siliguri.



On Monday, Gautam Deb the Mayor of Siliguri laid the foundation stone for a new fish market at Rathkhola Bazar in ward number 22 under SMC.

The SMC also sent a proposal to the state government for the renovation of other markets.

The Mayor also said that other works which are already undertaken will commence within December 31.

“We will renovate many markets in the city. Along with that, SMC has undertaken many projects. The tender process has been completed for some projects. Those works will commence within December 31,” the Mayor added.

The new Fish Market of Rathkhola Bazar will be constructed with Rs 26, 65,000. A total of 60 stalls will be set up there.

A market office and a public toilet will be constructed at the market. The entire area will be decorated beautifully. For that more Rs 14 lakh will be given. The work is supposed to be completed by February 28, 2024.

Currently, many fish sellers are selling fish on roads near Rathkhola Bajar, those traders will be shifted to the new market.

Meanwhile, the Mayor said that a proposal of Rs 2 crore has been sent to the State Government for renovation of the Vivekananda Mini Market. After getting the approval that market will be completely renovated.

SMC will also beautify the area from Subhashpally Bazar to Rathkhola Bazar.

Work for a mega water project of Rs. 509 crore will commence before December 31. The project will be set up at Fulbari where water will be lifted from Gajoldoba.

The first phase of work for underground cabling will also start in December. The project cost for the first phase of work is Rs 191.68 crore. The cabling will be done on a 437 km road.