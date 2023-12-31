Siliguri civic body starts sending notices to those who took money but didn’t build houses

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) will hand over the money for the second installment for the ‘Housing For All’ project in the new year. While doing the survey, SMC came to know that there are several people who have taken the money from the first installment but did not build houses and used the money elsewhere.



Therefore, before giving the money for the second installment, the civic body has begun collecting information of those residents and started sending them notices. Till date, more than 350 notices have been served and instructions were given that either they build a house or refund the money with immediate effect. However, the SMC has decided to extend time for those who will agree to build houses.

“Many people have been using the money given by the government for other works unlawfully. We have started finding them out. Already, more than 350 people have been identified and we have served them notices. They were instructed to refund the money or build houses immediately,” said Dilip Barman, Member of Mayor-in-Council of the department of Housing For All of SMC.

It has been reported that among those who had received money in the financial year 2019-2020, most of the money was spent elsewhere. Nearly 1,618 people received the first installment money initially in that financial year. Out of this, only 76 people have started constructing houses. Many have refunded the money. A total of Rs 19 crore 88 lakh 33 thousand was distributed. However, most people did not use that money properly. Not only for the financial year 2019-20, but this could be seen also for the financial years 2016-17 and 2018-19.

The SMC will distribute Rs 8 crore to 800 people as the second installment of housing for all projects, but before that, they will complete the survey try to get the unused money back.