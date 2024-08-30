Siliguri civic body set to strengthen health centres

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is taking significant steps to enhance security across its health centres following the recent RG Kar incident.



They have been appointing security guards at different Urban Primary Health Centers (UPHC) under SMC. Along with this, CCTV cameras will also be installed in front of the health centres.

Security guards have been appointed at UPHC number 7 and 9 and CCTV cameras have been installed at UPHC 5. Discussions are ongoing to extend these measures to all 10 health centres under the jurisdiction of SMC.

Dulal Dutta, Member-Mayor-In-Council (MMIC) stated this in the board of members meeting of SMC.

“We have enhanced the security of female staff working in our health centres. A meeting was held with the Medical Officer. A report will be prepared based on the requirements of the number of security guards and cameras. Further steps will be taken as per the report,” MMIC added.

Additionally, advancements in medical equipment have been made with the installation of MAC ELISA and advanced X-ray machines in health centres number 7 and 9. An ultrasonography machine has been installed at Matrisadan Hospital (A metarnity hospital).

The SMC’s efforts reflect a dual focus on enhancing both security and medical facilities to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents.