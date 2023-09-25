Siliguri civic body mulls to expand corporation to include more areas

Siliguri: The board of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is planning to include more areas in the Corporation. In this regard, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, has already had a talk with the Minister of North Bengal Development department (NBDD). After Durga Puja, the survey work will commence, informed Deb.



“For the overall development, we want to expand the Corporation to include more areas. This has been the demand by residents of different areas. Earlier, I had a talk with the NBDD minister. After Puja, we will start the survey work. This will be taken up as a priority,” Deb added.

For a long time, people residing in the contiguous areas of the SMC have been demanding that these areas be integrated into the Corporation. Recently, a person from Dabgram II Gram Panchayat had raised the demand in the “Talk to the Mayor” programme.

Deb said that initially, they are trying to include Matigara Gram Panchayat, some portions of Fulbari, Dabgram II Gram Panchayat, Shalugara, and Eastern Bypass in the SMC area. The number of wards will also be increased.

On Monday, the Mayor held a meeting with C Sudhakar, the newly-appointed Commissioner of Police in Siliguri and discussed the traffic congestion issues of the city.

After the meeting, the Mayor said a route map will be made for the toto and auto movement after Puja.

Totos with registration numbers will be allowed to ply on the main roads till Puja post which the police will provide them with specific routes which will be divided into

four zones.

The SMC has also started making new parking zones in the city. They plan to finish the work before Durga Puja. SF Road and some portions of Sevoke road will be expanded to curb traffic congestion.