Siliguri civic body marks 11 buildings ‘high-risk’, survey on

Siliguri: Following the incident at Garden Reach in Kolkata, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has put several buildings under the scanner.

They have identified 11 buildings that are in a dilapidated state and pose a risk to the public.

The SMC has sent notices to the owners of the buildings to take necessary steps or demolish those. “We are worried about the matter. Therefore, we have already conducted a survey. Till now, we have identified 11 buildings and have sent notices to the owners. If they do not pay heed to the notices, legal action will be taken against them,” warned Gautam deb, the Mayor of Siliguri.

An under-construction building in Azhar Mullah Bagan in Garden Reach collapsed late on March 17, killing 12 people, including three women. On the heels of the incident, SMC has started the survey work. Meanwhile, Amit Jain, the Opposition leader of SMC, raised the issue at the 27th board of Members meeting. In reply, the Mayor informed them about the notices that had been served. In the notices, building owners were asked to consult structural engineers and take necessary action as directed by the engineers or to demolish the constructions.

Already, two owners have demolished their building after getting the notices in ward number 8. The SMC officials are keeping track of the rest of the buildings. The survey is ongoing, informed the Mayor.