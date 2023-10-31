‘Siliguri civic body firm to make city illegal construction-free’

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is determined to make the city illegal construction free. Gautam Deb, the Mayor made it clear that no negligence will be tolerated. Legal action will be taken against SMC officials if any negligence in work comes to notice.



The Mayor said this in response to a BJP councillor’s question about illegal construction at a 21 board of members meeting held at SMC office.

There are numerous illegal buildings in Siliguri. Though the current TMC-led board of SMC has already demolished many constructions, there are still complaints of illegal buildings.

Shalini Dalmia, BJP councillor of Ward number 8 raised this complaint at the meeting, where she said that illegal buildings are not being demolished in her ward. The SMC officials do not even go to her ward for site inspection. Illegal constructions are on going without any fear.

After hearing this, addressing the officials, the Mayor said: “The official who will be given the responsibility to demolish illegal construction will be held responsible if the work does not take place. Legal action will be taken against the particular official if he fails to fulfill his job.”

Meanwhile, Munsi Nurul Islam, Left Front councillor, raised an issue of eco-sensitive zones. He said that due to the eco-sensitive zone gazette notification, people residing near forest areas are not getting Land Use Compatibility Certificate (LUCC) for construction work, which is creating problems.

In this regard, the Mayor said: “This is a large issue. Currently, the matter is in the Supreme Court. However, I will talk to the Chief Secretary and Chief Minister and will discuss the matter.”

According to a gazette notification issued by the Centre, areas which come within 5 km of a reserve forest are considered eco-sensitive zones with curbs on construction work in the areas.

Accordingly, few areas of Wards 42 and 46 fall under the zone. Therefore, the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) has stopped providing LUCC.