Siliguri civic body demolishes 22 illegal constructions

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) once again conducted a drive against illegal constructions in Siliguri. On Friday, they demolished 22 illegal constructions on Nivedita Road in Pradhan Nagar after receiving orders from the



High Court.

The unauthorised constructions included houses, shops, restaurants and cafes. A large police force from Pradhan Nagar Police Station was deployed in the area to restrict untoward incidents.

Earlier too, SMC demolished several illegal constructions in the city. Such drives will be continued, said an SMC source.

Meanwhile, RPF and GRP also conducted an eviction drive at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station. On Friday, RPF and GRP demolished about 70 stalls which were on platforms of the station.

Incidentally, the Railways has started renovation work of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station. For that, they had already issued a notice to the vendors to remove the stalls. But many did not remove stalls, moreover they approached the High Court for intervention. However, on this day, GRP and RPF demolished the stalls.

Sanjay Chilwarwar, the ADRM of North East Frontier Railway said: “The drive has been conducted on Court’s order. After the renovation of the Railway station, we will call fresh tenders to set up new stalls at the platforms. These vendors can apply for that and can avail the space for the stalls again.”