Siliguri civic body allots Rs 24 lakh for urgent repair of road

siliguri: A road in ward number 43 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been in a bad condition for almost seven years. The locals blocked the road demanding immediate repairs. On receiving news, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, allocated about Rs 24 lakh for emergency repair of the road.



The road which falls under the Bhanunagar area of ward number 43 is in a poor state with numerous potholes. Everyday commuters have to face a tough time. According to the locals, the condition of the road has remained the same for around seven years. During monsoons water logging makes matters worse.

On Monday morning, the locals of the area blocked the road, staging a protest. When the Mayor got to know about the protest, he immediately sanctioned the money to repair the road on an emergency basis. “The road is under the North Bengal Development (NBDD) Department. I had a talk with Udayan Guha, the Minister of NBDD on the issue. A sum of Rs 10 crore will be sanctioned to reconstruct the road. It will take time. The road is actually in a poor state. Owing to this the SMC will will repair the road as a temporary measure.