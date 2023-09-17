Siliguri civic body all set for Puja

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is all set for the upcoming Durga Puja. Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri held an administrative preparatory meeting for Puja where he instructed the police administration to keep a strict vigil on the security and law and order situation.



He asked the police to make sure no tourist is harassed by anyone in Siliguri.

“Any tourist should not have a bad experience after visiting our place. We have to make sure that no one charges extra money from tourists. I asked the police administration to keep a strict vigil on this,” said the Mayor.

During the festive season, many tourists from different places come to North Bengal but sometimes car drivers and tour operators charge double money from them in Siliguri. The SMC aims to stop such incidents. During the meeting which was organised on Saturday at Dinabandhu Manch, this point was highlighted by the Mayor. The meeting was attended by the officials of police, fire, disaster management and others.

The theme of Puja will be ‘Global Warming and Eco-friendly Pandals’. Prizes will be distributed to the Puja committees based on the theme. On the day of Mahalaya, ‘Chandipath’ will take place in 52 places in the city.

Meanwhile, the SMC will decorate the city and the area adjacent to Mahananda Ghat will be decorated beautifully. Like Ganga Arati, ‘Sadhya Arati’ will take place at the banks of Mahananda River. Every Puja committee has been instructed to conduct dengue awareness campaigns at the Puja mandap. A total of 621 clubs will organise Durga Puja this year of which, 33 clubs will organise Puja with a big budget.

The administration will set a temporary market at a ground for selling firecrackers and no one will be allowed to sell firecrackers elsewhere.