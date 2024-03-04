Siliguri: City bus services flagged off

Siliguri: After a long wait, finally, city bus services resumed in Siliguri. Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Dipankar Piplai, Managing Director (MD) of North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) flagged off a pair of city buses from Netaji More area at New Jalpaiguri in Siliguri. “It was a long-standing demand of the citizens of Siliguri. Earlier, we had launched a city bus, but we cannot continue the service due to various reasons. Now, these two bus services will be continued,” said Mayor Gautam Deb.



These two buses will ply between Netaji More to Milan More and Salugara to Netaji More up and down in a total of eight trips. The bus fare is between Rs 10 and Rs 25.

Meanwhile, along with city buses, the Mayor launched three new NBSTC buses which will be plying between Siliguri to Krishnanagar. These bus services were officially launched at NBSTC bus depot in the junction area on this day.

The Mayor also said that a new bus route will be introduced from Siliguri to Ranchi soon. On March 16, a new NBSTC bus between Siliguri and Kolkata with air conditioner facility will be launched. Another AC bus will be launched within a few days.