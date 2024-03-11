Siliguri: Chief Minister to hold administrative meet today

Siliguri: Preparations for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to North Bengal are in full swing. The CM will arrive in Siliguri on Tuesday and according to administrative sources, she is scheduled to hold an administrative meeting at Dinabandhu Manch here on March 12.



On March 13, Mamata will attend a government programme at Videocon Ground in Fulbari near Siliguri.

“The visit of our supremo Mamata Banerjee is very important for us. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, her speeches will rejuvenate and boost the supporters,” said Debashish Pramanik, Trinamool Congress (TMC) president of Dabgram-Fulbari Block.

According to administrative sources, the Chief Minister is scheduled to land at Bagdogra Airport on Tuesday afternoon and from there she will go to Dinabandhu Manch by road. Scheduled to start at 5 pm, it will be a closed-door meeting where board members, including chairpersons, and vice-chairpersons of all development boards of North Bengal will be in attendance. Post the meeting, the Chief Minister will go to Uttarkanya, the branch Secretariat of North Bengal, where she will halt for the night at ‘Kanyashree’, the government guest house in the Uttarkanya premises.

On March 13, a government beneficiary distribution programme will be held at Videocon ground in Fulbari near Siliguri under the Jalpaiguri district. The CM will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for numerous projects, including new road constructions, construction of Anganwadi centres, Primary Health Centers, Roads, solar-powered water storage systems, community toilets, a new market complex, a 100-bedded ward at Maynaguri Rural Hospital in Jalpaiguri district.

Meanwhile, newly constructed flats by Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) will be handed over to 40 people belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) from the programme. A total of 422 flats have been constructed in the Kawakhali area for the people belonging to EWS.

Besides, about 55 people are scheduled to get benefits under the social security scheme of the state government.

Political observers feel that this visit of the Chief Minister ahead of the Lok Sabha elections is highly significant.