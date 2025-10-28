Siliguri: Chhath Puja being held with grandeur, CM opens 2 ghats

Siliguri: The Chhath Puja was being celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur in Siliguri. The festival is being observed on a large scale in the city, drawing thousands of devotees to the riverbanks.

For the first time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, virtually inaugurated two major Chhath Puja ghats in Siliguri — Lal Mohan Moulick Niranjan Ghat and Maa Santoshi Nagar Ghat.

The event was attended by Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, C Sudhakar Commissioner of Police, Dilip Dugar, Chairman of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA), Preeti Goyal, the District Magistrate of Darjeeling and other dignitaries.

Extending her greetings to the people, the Chief Minister wished everyone happiness and prosperity on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Mayor Gautam Deb expressed his gratitude and excitement over the CM’s gesture.

“We are very happy and thankful to our Chief Minister for inaugurating the ghats. This is the first time such an initiative has been taken. This year, two ghats were inaugurated, and next year we will try to increase the number,” Deb said.

SJDA Chairman Dilip Dugar also thanked the Chief Minister for her support and for declaring a two-day public holiday for the festival.

According to sources, around 100 Chhath Ghats have been constructed across Siliguri by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the SJDA, with an expenditure of around Rs. 15.87 lakh. The preparations included cleaning riverbanks, installing high-mast and decorative lights, CCTV cameras, and ensuring facilities for devotees.

Security arrangements were strengthened throughout the city. Police personnel, civil defense teams, and volunteers were deployed at all ghats to maintain safety and order.

“Our police teams have been stationed near the ghats. Women officers and patrolling teams are also deployed.

All personnel were on duty overnight to monitor the city,” said C Sudhakar, the Commissioner of Police.

In addition to the official ghats, many residents created artificial Chhath Ghats in their homes and localities to perform