Siliguri: Chayanpara artisans see surge in demand for clay lamps

Siliguri: Artisans in Chayanpara, Siliguri, are experiencing a revival in the demand for traditional clay lamps, commonly used during the festival of lights. After several years of dwindling interest due to the popularity of modern designer lamps and electric lights, this year has brought a significant surge in orders, leading to a remarkable increase in production.



According to the local artisans, the demand for clay lamps has skyrocketed this year. Chaitanya Paul, a veteran artisan, said: “I have personally made over 4 lakh lamps this year alone. In total, around 3 crore lamps have already been produced in Chayanpara and we are still busy making more to meet the high demand.”

Chayanpara, a hub for clay lamp production for generations, is home to around 350 artists, all engaged in the craft of lamp-making. The artisans here have long relied on their traditional skills, but in recent years, they struggled to compete with the influx of modern lighting alternatives.

“In the past few years, new technology-driven lights and designer lamps took over. Last year, too, the demand for our lamps was low, but this year is different. We are thrilled to see people returning to tradition,” Chaitanya added.

Despite the increase in demand, artisans are facing financial challenges. Kiran Paul, another artisan who has been in the trade for 25 years, voiced concerns over rising production costs.

“The price of clay has doubled, but we cannot raise the prices of our lamps accordingly. The increased demand is good, but the profits are minimal,” he explained.

Lamps from Chayanpara are sold across the country, with large orders being shipped to Maharashtra, Nagpur, Pune and other regions. The prices of lamps vary depending on quantity and destination. In bulk, they range from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per kg, while locally, the artisans sell lamps for Rs 1 to Rs 10 per piece.