Siliguri: Chaos erupts over BJP’s protest in front of police stns

Siliguri: Chaos erupted over the protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in front of Matigara Police Station in Siliguri. They blocked the road by burning tires. Apart from this, the BJP staged protest demonstrations at different police stations in Siliguri where they broke police barricades.



The BJP staged protest demonstrations at different police stations demanding resignation of the Chief Minister on the RG Kar incident.

The protests were held in Matigara, Siliguri, Bhaktinagar, Phansidewa, New Jalpaiguri, Kharibari, Bagdogra police stations along with the

Medical College and Hospital outpost.

On Friday, the BJP Matigara-Patharghata Mandal Committee took out a protest rally in Matigara area and arrived at Matigara Police Station. Police had put up barricades to stop the protesters from entering the police station.

However, BJP workers broke the barricades and then tried to force through the entrance gate of the police station.

They grappled with the police and later, burnt tires on the road and blocked the road in front of the police station for about an hour. Eventually, the police controlled the situation and the

protestors left.

BJP workers also broke barricades at different police stations and staged sit-in demonstrations in front of a few police stations, including Phansidewa

and Kharibari.