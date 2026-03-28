Siliguri celebrates Ram Navami with grand processions; candidates join in

Siliguri: Siliguri witnessed a grand and vibrant celebration of Ram Navami, as multiple processions were taken out across the city on the auspicious occasion. The festival was marked by enthusiasm, religious fervour, and notable participation from political leaders and the public alike.



A major procession was organised by the Ram Navami Mahotsav Committee from the Mallaguri area. Prominent political figures, including Trinamool Congress candidate Gautam Deb and BJP candidate Shankar Ghosh, were seen participating alongside leaders from parties. The procession drew a large crowd and moved through key city routes such as Sevok Road, Hill Cart Road, and Bidhan Road.

Several smaller processions also began from different locations, including Darjeeling More, Sevok More and Jhangkar More, eventually converging at Hashmi Chawk.

During the celebrations, Gautam Deb was seen walking in the procession carrying the Ram Navami flag and raising chants of “Jai Shri Ram.” He also offered prayers at a Hanuman temple. Apart from political leaders, people from all walks of life actively participated in the festivities, carrying flags, playing drums, and marching through the streets.

Gautam Deb and Shankar Ghosh greeted each other at Hasmi Chawk. Speaking on the occasion, Gautam Deb said: “I have offered prayers to Lord Ram. However, I do not engage in politics over religion. God belongs to everyone.”

BJP candidate Shankar Ghosh said: “The festival belongs to everyone. We are delighted to see people participating in the processions with such joy and enthusiasm.”

The processions featured tableaus depicting the life of Lord Rama along with messages on social awareness. Some participants were also seen carrying traditional weapons. Several organisations distributed refreshments and laddoos among the participants.

To ensure safety and avoid any untoward incidents, heavy police deployment was made across the city, along with central forces.

Syed Waquar Raza, the Commissioner of Police (CP), along with senior officials, including DCP (Traffic) Kazi Shamsuddin Ahmed, monitored the situation by visiting different locations. The police also reviewed security arrangements a day before the festival.

Due to multiple processions, traffic movement along Hill Cart Road was significantly affected. As the main procession started from the Hanuman temple in Mallaguri, four-wheelers and larger vehicles were diverted via Darjeeling More and Sevok Road. At the peak of the procession, traffic came to a near standstill, although no untoward incidents were reported.