Siliguri celebrates Bengal’s first World Cup-winning daughter

Siliguri: Sunday night turned into a festival in Siliguri as the city erupted in joy following India’s historic triumph in the Women’s Cricket World Cup. While the entire nation celebrated the victory, the happiness was double in Siliguri—home to one of the architects of this win, Bengal’s pride, Richa Ghosh.

In a thrilling final against South Africa, Richa played a blistering knock of 34 runs off just 24 balls, laying the foundation for India’s memorable win by 52 runs. With a total of 12 sixes in the tournament, she set a new world record—the highest number of sixes ever hit in the history of the Women’s World Cup.

As the final ended, celebrations broke out across Siliguri. From Baghajatin Park to Hill Cart Road and Sevoke More, the streets echoed with the beats of drums, bursting crackers and chants of “Richa, you are our pride!” Crowds gathered outside her home, waving the Tricolour and cheering the hero who had put Siliguri on the global cricket map.

Overwhelmed after the victory, Richa said in her post-match interview: “This win is the result of our team’s hard work. The pressure was immense, but my teammates’ belief in me was my biggest strength.” Manabendra Ghosh, Richa’s father was overwhelmed with emotion following his daughter’s historic triumph. Along with the rest of the family, he is currently in Mumbai to celebrate the momentous occasion. “Words can’t express our happiness. We couldn’t sleep the entire night,” he said. “Once we return home to Siliguri, we’ll organize an even bigger celebration to share this joy with everyone.” On Monday, the Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad organized a special celebration at Kanchanjunga Stadium, where players and cricket lovers cut a cake to mark India’s victory and Richa’s historic feat.

Richa’s childhood coach, Tapan Bhawal, said with emotion: “From a very young age, Richa had an unbreakable determination. Her only dream was to play for India—and today, the entire nation is witnessing the result of her hard work.”

Shibashankar Paul, coach of Former Bengal women’s team recalled: “Even as a young girl, Richa could hit sixes with ease. I knew back then—she was destined for greatness.”

An ardent fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Richa began her career as a pacer but later took up wicketkeeping, inspired by her idol. Today, she is fondly called the ‘Lady Dhoni’—the new star of Indian cricket.

Richa’s journey is one of dedication and resilience. She was the first woman cricketer from Siliguri to play in a World Cup, and she was part of India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning team before moving on to the senior level, where she once faced heartbreak in the semifinals. She has also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL).