Siliguri: Business takes a hit amid encroachment by hawkers

Siliguri: Business at Seth Srilal Market in Siliguri has taken a severe blow with traders reporting a 60 per cent decline in sales due to encroachment by hawkers. According to the Seth Srilal Market Traders Association (SSMTA), over 200 hawkers have set up stalls along the roads in front of shops, causing massive traffic congestion and discouraging customers from visiting the market.

To resolve the issue, the trader association approached the police administration. Recently, the association lodged a complaint with the Panitanki police outpost, demanding immediate removal of the hawkers blocking access to the market. They also approached the Police Commissioner and Mayor Gautam Deb.

According to traders, vehicles entering the market often get stuck for nearly an hour in the crowd, with ice cream carts, sugarcane juice vendors and phuchka sellers adding to the chaos. “We want these hawkers to be properly arranged. How long can they continue like this? If you say something, trouble begins,” said Khokon Bhattacharya, Secretary, SSMTA. “We are helpless without the cooperation of the administration.”

Seth Srilal Market, located adjacent to the bustling Bidhan Market, is one of the city’s most important commercial hubs. However, the ongoing encroachment has not only impacted Seth Srilal Market but also parts of Bidhan Market. Traders fear that if the problem is not resolved before the upcoming Durga Puja season, they could face significant financial losses during one of the busiest periods of the year.

Despite repeated complaints to the administration, no concrete action has been taken so far. “If the situation is not brought under control, the traders will stage a stronger protest,” warned Bhattacharya.

Sources said that the Police department and Siliguri Municipal Corporation will jointly prepare a plan to resolve the issue.