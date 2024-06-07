Siliguri boy secures rank 1 in NEET UG

Siliguri: Siliguri boy Saksham Agarwal, a student of Nirmaan Vidya Jyoti School, stood first in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Under Graduate (NEET UG) 2024 examination, scoring a perfect 720 out of 720.



His family members and citizens of Siliguri are proud of his results.

“I used to focus on self-study. I attended regular classes, completing MCQs and regular tests. Like my father, I want to become a doctor,” said Saksham. Saksham lives with his father and mother in Uttarayan in Siliguri. His father is a renowned doctor in Siliguri and his mother is a housewife.

Saksham had been a meritorious student since his childhood. Following in his father’s footsteps, Saksham aimed to pursue his medical studies at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

After his outstanding results in the NEET examinations, he was encouraged to proceed with his plan. His father Dr Chetan Kumar Agarwal and mother Maya Kumari Agarwal are overjoyed with their son’s accomplishments.

“This is an out-of-this-world feeling. Saksham focuses only on his studies. He doesn’t even attend our family functions. I will advise him to be kind, humble and down-to-earth every time,” said Dr Chetan Kumar.

Saksham strictly avoided social media and mobile phones during his examinations.

He used to study six hours a day. Apart from studying, he used to play piano and listen to music in his free time.

Meanwhile, Allen Siliguri’s classroom student Pihu Agarwal has become the state topper (Other) by scoring 715 marks and Divash Sharma has become the state topper in Sikkim by scoring 656 marks.

Kuldeep Singh, centre head of ALLEN Siliguri, said: “I feel very happy to inform that a total of 418 children had given (NEET) UG 2024 entrance exam from Siliguri Centre out of which 368 children have been selected for counselling. 26 students of ALLEN have got All India Rank-1.”

NEET 2024 result was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 4.