Siliguri: The dead body of a worker of Pharmacy ward of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBNCH) was found hanging in his house in Kalamjyot area in Siliguri near NBMCH.



The deceased has been identified as Subodh Mallick. According to the family, on Thursday night, he was found hanging inside his room. The family claims that from the past few days, there were some family issues due to which he might have committed suicide.