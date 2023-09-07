Siliguri: Body of housewife found, parents register murder plaint

Siliguri: A housewife was found hanging in her rented accommodation in Ward number 41 in Siliguri Municipal Corporation. Parents of the woman lodged a written complaint alleging murder with the Bhaktinagar Police. The deceased has been identified as Kakali Mandal, a resident of Surya Sen Colony in Siliguri.

The woman was married to Jhantu Mandal, a resident of Siliguri, about 10 years ago. They have a nine-year-old boy. A few months ago, the woman met a man, namely Souvik Das, through social media. It is learned that the woman used to make reels and blogs.

Later, the woman left Mandal and her son and got remarried to Souvik. They were staying at a rented house near Ulka Club in Ward number 41 for the last three months. However, on Wednesday, her body was found in her room. The owner of the house contacted Kakali’s father at night and on Thursday morning, her father lodged a murder complaint.

Jhantu Mandal, Kakali’s husband, said: “Kakali and Souvik had threatened me several times demanding that I divorce her. Souvik killed her for property. Kakali had cash and gold jewellery which she took from my house when she left me.” Souvik has been detained by the police and investigations are on.