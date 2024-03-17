Siliguri: Body of elderly man found

Siliguri: The body of an elderly man was found near the parking lot of an apartment inside Uttarayon Township in Siliguri on Saturday afternoon.



The deceased has been identified as Satyendra Pal Singh (70 years).

He and his wife had been residing on the 13th floor of the apartment in Uttarayon. On Saturday afternoon, a security guard saw the corpse near the parking lot of the apartment.

Police suspect that he could have fallen from the 13th floor. An investigation is on.