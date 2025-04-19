Siliguri: ‘BJP trying to disrupt communal harmony’

Siliguri: The Noor-e-Mujjassam Committee on Friday accused the BJP and its public representatives of attempting to disrupt communal harmony in Siliguri for political gain. The allegations were made during a Press conference where the committee declared to cancel a rally which they had called to protest against the Waqf Bill.

The committee had planned a large-scale demonstration in Siliguri against the Waqf Bill which was supposed to take place on Friday. However, citing recent disturbances in Shamsherganj, Suti and Dhulian, the police did not grant approval for the rally. Despite the cancellation, the committee expressed strong dissatisfaction with the BJP’s role in the matter.

“Our protest is not against any religion or group. It is against the Waqf Bill and the oppression of minorities by the Central government,” said Mohammad Raja, the founder of the committee. He alleged that BJP leaders, including Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh and MP Raju Bista, actively prevented the march, with the MP even writing to the Chief Minister to block permission.

Raja further stated: “Siliguri has always been a symbol of unity, where people of all religions celebrate together peacefully. The BJP is now trying to ruin this harmony to malign the state government and the city police.”