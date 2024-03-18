Siliguri: BJP MLA faces protest by locals

Siliguri: BJP MLA Sikha Chatterjee faced protest by locals in Durga Nagar area in Siliguri when she went to the area on Monday. She almost had a scuffle with local women. The incident caused a stir in the area.



Locals alleged that the MLA never came to the area after winning the election in the past five years. Now, she came here before Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the MLA alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was behind the scuffle. “She is the MLA of the area but she has not been seen for even a day in five years. And when we ask her questions, she misbehaves with us. Why can we not question her? She won the election with our votes,” said Rina Singh, a resident of the area.

A major fire incident took place on Saturday night in Durganagar area of Ward 40 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) when two LPG gas cylinders exploded. About four rooms were damaged in the fire. Jayanta Roy, Member of Parliament (MP) of Jalpaiguri, also faced protest by locals when he reached the affected area on Sunday morning to inspect the situation.

Residents of the area raised ‘go back’ slogans to him. Within a few minutes, he left the area. Locals alleged that he had not come to the ward before and had not undertaken any development work in the area within the last five years.

When on Monday Sikha Chatterjee, the BJP MLA of Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly constituency went to the area, the locals started protesting again.

When they went to protest around her, first the MLA and her followers had an altercation with the residents. The situation became tense and the MLA had a scuffle with local women.