Siliguri: BJP MLA accused of giving posts to close ones by expelling old leaders

Siliguri: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) factional conflict came to light again. Dilip Roy, president of SC, ST, OBC Morcha of BJP Siliguri organising committee raised allegations against BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh of including his close ones in the party by expelling old leaders from their posts.



He held a press conference on Tuesday at Siliguri Journalists Club where he raised these allegations. He said that about two months ago, he was made the District Committee president of SC, ST, OBC Morcha of BJP by the state committee of the wing.

Accordingly, he was handling the responsibility of that position but on Monday, through social media, he came to know that the district president of BJP Siliguri Organising committee had removed him from that post and given the responsibility to Niranjan Biswas without informing the state committee. He directly accused MLA Shankar Ghosh for this. “Earlier too, Anandamoy Barman, MLA of Matigara-Naxalbari was removed from the post of district president, now they have targeted me. All this is happening as per the instructions given by Shankar Ghosh. The present district president of the party is taking steps, according to Shankar Ghosh. Shankar wants to bring in leftists in the party. All old leftists are now joining the BJP. He wants everyone to do what he says, those who oppose him are being pushed out of the way,” Dilip Roy added. However, MLA Shankar Ghosh didn’t want to give importance to Dilip’s words. He said: “If he experienced issues, he could discuss them with the party leaders. The way he opened up in public about this was wrong. It became a trend of using my name everywhere.”

Meanwhile, Arun Mandal, the district president of BJP Siliguri Organising Committee said: “Dilip Roy was unable to fulfill his responsibility as a president. Therefore, we removed him from the position.”