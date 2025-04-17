Siliguri: BJP leader’s son held in theft case

Siliguri: The Siliguri police arrested two youths in connection with a theft case, one of whom is reportedly the son of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. The arrested individuals have been identified as Raj Chowdhury and Mithun Sarkar.

Police sources revealed that Mithun Sarkar is the son of Shyamal Sarkar, president of the BJP’s 4 No. Mandal Committee in Siliguri. The incident came to light after Triyogi Tiwari, a resident of Vidyasagar Colony in Ward 7, returned from a trip to Bihar on Wednesday and discovered that gold and silver ornaments worth approximately Rs 5 lakh had been stolen from his home.

He promptly lodged a complaint with the Siliguri Police Station. Following the complaint, police arrested Raj Chowdhury from Maharaja Colony in Ward 4. During interrogation, he confessed to selling the stolen items to Mithun Sarkar, who basically runs a lottery stall.

Police then arrested Mithun and recovered the stolen valuables from his residence. Both accused were produced before the Siliguri court on Thursday. Further investigation is underway.