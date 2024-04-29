Siliguri: BJP calls for 12-hour strike

Siliguri: Workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) clashed with each other at Khalaibhaktari area under Matigara Police Station in Siliguri. About six BJP supporters were injured in the incident that occurred on Sunday night.



Protesting the incident, BJP Siliguri Organizing Committee called for a 12-hour strike on Monday in Matigara area from 6:00 am. The bandh did not have any effect and vehicles plied as normal. Most shops were open. However, BJP leaders and workers allegedly closed down shops forcefully in the later part of the day and also blocked National Highway 34.

The BJP took out a protest rally from Khaprail More area to Matigara Police Station and burnt tyres on the road. When the situation became tense, a huge police force was deployed in the area and the situation was brought under control.

Arun Mandal, president of BJP Siliguri Organizing Committee, alleged: “TMC workers attacked BJP workers with sharp weapons but police did not take any action. Siliguri is in the grip of post-poll violence.” However, TMC denied the allegation. “It was a clash between two local groups. There was nothing related to Trinamool Congress. Actually, BJP has realised that they are going to lose in the election; therefore, they are trying to create tension and defame the TMC,” alleged Bedabrata Dutta, spokesperson of Darjeeling district TMC.

On Sunday, after the clash, Arun Mandal and other BJP leaders and workers staged a protest in front of Matigara Police Station. They lodged a complaint against 10 people. Based on the complaint, Matigara Police arrested two people from the area the same night. They were identified as Abdul Ali and Nitesh Singh. They were produced at the Siliguri Court on Monday. Police forces have been deployed in the area.