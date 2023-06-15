Siliguri bizman grows world’s costliest Miyazaki mangoes on rooftop

Siliguri: Miyazaki mangoes, the costliest mangoes in the world, are the talk of the town. This expensive mango was the centre of attraction at the Mango festival that concluded recently in Siliguri. The price of this Japanese mango is Rs 2 lakh 70 thousand per kg in Indian currency. Bapi Saha, a businessman of Siliguri, is growing this expensive variety on his rooftop garden.



“I have a close relationship with gardening. I spend two hours in the morning with these plants. Even though these mangoes are worth lakhs of rupees, I did not grow them for sale. I just love these plants and love to grow them,” said Bapi Saha.

Bapi Saha, lives in Hakimpara in Siliguri. He is the secretary of Bidhan Market Business Association. In 2016, his friend from Arambagh, Kolkata had given him two Miyazaki tree saplings. One sapling died, but he started growing the other, carefully.

After planting the saplings in the rooftop garden, the plant grew and later bore fruits. Currently, there are a total of five Miyazaki mangoes on his tree. He does not use chemical fertilizers. He uses dung manure and organic fertilizers and compost. Every two days he waters the plant.

The seed of this mango is tiny. The colour of the mango is light purple with black, red and light green shades. Each mango weighs 300-400 grams.

Incidentally, the three-day Mango festival was held in Siliguri recently, where Miyazaki was on sale. A few days ago, the Miyazaki variety mango which had been grown in a mosque in Birbhum sold at Rs 10,600 per piece. In the mango festival in Siliguri they sold for Rs 1000 per piece. Two farmers from Birbhum and Bashirhat brought 29 mangoes to the festival. All the mangoes were sold out at Rs 1000 each last Sunday.