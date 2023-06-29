Siliguri bizman abduction: 2 more held

SILIGURI: The Police from Siliguri Pradhannagar PS held two more people in connection with the abduction case of a businessman from the Champasari area of Siliguri.



A total of three men have been arrested in the case so far.

Earlier, the police had arrested Javed Sheikh, a resident of Siliguri. The vehicle used in the kidnapping had also been seized. After interrogating Javed, the police found out about Rakesh Tamang and Kailash Shah.

They were arrested by the police on Wednesday night from Jaigaon, as they were about to flee to Bhutan. Both of them have been produced at the Siliguri Court on Thursday and remanded to 14 days of police custody by the Court.Incidentally, it was alleged that on Saturday morning, Prabhakar Singh alias Dipak, a businessman, had been kidnapped by some miscreants at gunpoint from Champasari More in Siliguri when he was on his way to the Regulated Market. On Sunday, the police rescued him.